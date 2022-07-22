Women's Euro 2022: Germany through to semifinals with 2-0 win against Austria

(CNN) Germany's vastly experienced captain and star striker Alexandra Popp is featuring in her first ever Women's Euro after missing the 2013 and 2017 tournaments due to injury.

Popp is making up for lost time, becoming only the second player ever to score in four consecutive Euro matches and sealing Germany's 2-0 victory against Austria to seal its place in the semifinals with her 90th minute goal.

"I had a very hard time last year [with injury] -- I'm very thankful to be here. I'm free, I feel good and I can help my team," she told the BBC.

"We're very happy to have very many fans here. We need the spirit, the support and that's a very good feeling. We also feel the support from Germany; we'll give our all to get to the final."

Eight-time champion Germany began the match as the overwhelming favorite against Austria, playing in just its second ever Women's Euro.

