There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of a new Hoka running shoe, a line of shoes from Hill House Home and the return of Allbirds’ kids’ line.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Lighter weight and a reworked heel for a cushier run

HOKA

If you’re in the market for a solid pair of ultra-cushioned running shoes, Hoka’s Bondis are well worth checking out, and the eighth take on their engineering delivers a lightweight shoe that has a reworked heel for balanced jogs and runs ($165). And like all Hoka shoes, it looks good on the track or road, too, thanks to a streamlined design and well-chosen colorway combos.

Hemp clothing for everyone — and everyday

Jungmaven

It’s been a super-hot summer so far, and there’s nothing like some natural materials to make things feel a little more relaxing. Enter the very city-friendly line of hemp clothing from Jungmaven, which has dropped some mid-summer unisex styles including a go-everywhere tank top in a ton of colors ($54), Makena 100% hemp shorts ($98) and Silverlake Cropped Tee ($54). For cooler weather, we’re also loving the Wild Eyes long-sleeve tee ($120) in a slightly heavier fabric than a normal T-shirt (but not quite a sweatshirt!).

Two philanthropy champions cooperate for a new collection

Toms

TOMS and fashion brand KROST are both known for their philanthropy, and they’ve just teamed up for a new collection that features a little bit of both brands’ DNA for some great looks celebrating friendship. The collab, which starts at $22, includes a bucket hat ($60), biker shorts ($48), a ton of other summertime athleisure looks and a new style of TOMS: The Gamma. Inspired by the aesthetics of both brands, the new shoe ($139.95) features a monochromatic design and zig-zag stitch with an outsole geared for traction and eco-EVA midsole for comfort. Proceeds from the collection go, naturally, to great orgs making an impact like Peace First.

Allbirds

Allbirds’ collection of Smallbirds kids’ footwear is back, featuring the Wool Lounger and recess-friendly Wool Runners in both little and big kids’ sizes. Starting at $55, the collection is unisex and features the same quality Merino Wool and SweetFoam for the bouncy fit you know and love from the grown-up line. Choose from sizes 5T to 3Y to get your little ones and slightly bigger ones covered.

Apparel that praises the link between nature and mental health

Madhappy

Scottish doctors in the Shetlands prescribe time in nature as a way to boost mental health, and they definitely have the right idea — who doesn’t feel better after a little time away from the constant demands of civilization? Now, Columbia Sportswear, a leader in affordable outdoorswear, has teamed up with mental health-focused streetwear brand Madhappy for a collection that’s bringing awareness to this important connection between nature and mental health.

The collection features sweatpants, shorts, sweatshirts, and more that are emblazoned with a variety of phrases such as “Find Peace in Nature” and “Find Balance in Nature” — which are good reminders whether we’re wearing them on the trail or in the city. They’re available to shop now on Madhappy’s Instagram store as well as Madhappy.com.

Take your Nap Dress into party mode

Hill House

Hill House Home, purveyors of Nap Dresses, ruffled swimsuits, and floral homewares, has now expanded into shoes and jewelry, and some of the new options are (delightfully) straight out of our dress-up boxes from earlier years. On the shoes end, the handcrafted-in-Italy Party Platform ($375) and the City Slide ($250) are here to give your party looks a boost, courtesy of feathery, bejeweled accents. Jewelry helps glam up the rest of your nap dress look, with ribbon chokers ($25), spangly disco earrings ($35), rhinestone heart-shaped earrings ($35), and more.

Two new swimwear collections boast some designer touches

Summersalt

Summersalt’s inclusive swimwear has just unveiled two new collabs that zhuzh up some of the brand’s iconic styles with a little extra designer touch — and we’re here for both of them. First up is the collab (starting at $60) with popular accessories designer Kendra Scott, which adds some chain details at the straps and waist to some of Summersalt’s popular one- and two-piece styles.

Also recently launched? The swimwear brand’s collab with print queen Diane von Furstenburg, which adds some prints from the designer to Summersalt’s best-selling styles. The 13-piece collection starts at $45 and also includes a nod to DVF’s famous wrap dresses, with a Perfect Wrap One-Piece and Bikini Top. Adorably, it’s also available for little ones.

Minimalist flip-flops for the height of summer in five new shades

TKEE

Skin-tone shades are everywhere this summer, and TKEEs Nudes collection of barely-there flip-flops ($55) is here to go with literally any outfit you have this summer. Available in five new colorways from Linen to Cappuccino, the sandals are made from soft Brazilian leather (so you know they’ll last a while) — and they join a collection of nine other shades designed to match your skin like your favorite foundation (the word “undertone” is even used here).

Beauty

Makeup brushes that tick all the ethical boxes

Morphe

Morphe’s wildly popular makeup brushes have gone vegan (and much more) with the introduction of its latest series, the Vegan Pro brush collection. Starting at $9, the 20 new application tools are designed by professionals and are made for them, too — plus they check a ton of ethical boxes so even we amateurs can feel good about using them. The 100% vegan brushes are cruelty-free, ethically sourced and are made with FSC-certified wooden brush handles and vegan glue. Going for the liquid sponge or powder puff? Those are plant-based, too. Brushes come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, so if you don’t love it, you can send it back.

Medium-coverage, light-diffusing foundation (and a tool for it, too)

Sephora

Not all of us want a high-drama look all the time (unless that’s just your vibe, which we support), and for more casual moods, there’s Hourglass’s new Ambient Soft Glow foundations ($58). The super-lightweight formula is great for these hot summer days, and you can build up the coverage as much as you want. Plus, if you happen to be taking some selfies, the foundation has a light-diffusing effect that lasts all day and then some.

In need of a brush? Hourglass has a new brush ($47) designed for this foundation specifically, so you can pair brush and formula for the perfect finish to your look.

Line-filling eye cream that works in 10 minutes

Herbivore

It’s extremely fair to be skeptical of eye creams that promise the world in a jar — a lot of them are nothing more than glorified moisturizers — but Herbivore’s new Moon Dew Eye Cream ($48) is very much on our radar. It took a decade to develop and has been clinically proven to visibly smooth and firm under the eyes in 10 minutes. The plant-based brand’s 1% bakuchiol and plant peptides formula reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and visibly firm eye creases over time, and it does double-duty as an eye makeup primer too.

Wash your cares (and rough patches) away

Mutha

Whether you’re dealing with the last stages of sunburn or have some dry patches to buff off, MUTHA’s new Nudist body scrub ($68) is here to get your skin polished. The formula is a blend of natural sugars and oils, plus pro- and post-biotics for some barrier support (strong boundaries are good, even at the skin care level). It’ll also help both hydrate your skin and protect it against more moisture loss, which is something we could all use right now. Follow it up with some body oil to seal all that delicious moisture in.

Face and body sunscreen with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

Necessaire

So many sunscreen formulas are face- or body-specific, which frankly clutters up our drawers. Luckily, essentials-focused skincare line Nécessaire is here with a sunscreen formula for face and body that’s infused with all the good stuff: niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and, of course, SPF (30, in this case). The hydrating lotion ($35) is formulated for daily use and has 20% zinc oxide, meaning there’s no chemicals, silicones or parabens involved.

Nature-inspired eyeshadow colors from subtle to bold

Sephora

When a matte eye is the perfect finish to your look, check out Ilia’s new Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tints ($28). We’ve seen the brand’s metallic shades before, but the new matte shades add a different vibe for making a statement or adding a whisper of color. They go on like a cream and dry into a powder, so it’s a swipe-based application that takes seconds (no brushes needed). If you prefer a more chromatic look, Ilia’s award-winning metallic formula now comes in two new hues, too: Burnish and Aura.

Home

Exactly what you need in this peak-summer heat

Atlas Coffee

It’s hot out, and to be perfectly honest, a hot cup of coffee is the last thing we want right now. Luckily, Atlas Coffee is here with a new cold brew subscription (starting at $9) that ensures we always have plenty of the good stuff right on hand. You’ll get a cold brew coffee from a new country each month, plus 20 free filters for an easy, mess-free experience; plus a tasting card and postcard with a bit of history about your coffee’s origins so you can get to know your brew on a deeper level.

Beautiful baking dishes with Caraway’s signature gold handles

Crate + Barrel

We’ve talked about Caraway a lot in these virtual pages, and now the colorful cookware label has teamed up with existing partner Crate & Barrel for a collection of baking sets ($495). Each includes two baking sheets, a muffin tin, rectangular pan, square pan, loaf pan, two round pans and a gold cooling rack, plus two organizes to keep all the pieces tidy.

The cream, silt green and sapphire pieces are finished off with Caraway’s customer-favorite gold hardware, and — looks aside — the bakeware itself is super kitchen-friendly with a ceramic, non-stick interior.

The lightweight blanket goes maximalist with florals

Rumpl

Designer John Vogl’s retro-flavored florals now gloriously cover the RUMPL blanket ($129) that, in turn, covers us, courtesy of the new collab between Rumpl and SRAM. The all-season blankets are sized to fit one person and are made from 60 recycled plastic water bottles, so they do as much good for the earth as they do your internal body temperature.

Modern and archival art reproductions printed right on the canvas

CB2

A great piece of art can make a room design-magazine-worthy, and CB2’s latest Art Patron by General Public collection has 57 modern and archival prints to make your interior spaces pop. Starting at $499, the Portia Rossi-founded collection makes high-quality reproductions of fine art pieces that have all the texture of original canvas, meaning these aren’t your normal run-of-the-mill prints. Plus, it does a lot of good: Contemporary artists get a royalty from every sale, and proceeds from the archival pieces will be donated to the Rijksmuseum.

A fireworks-emblazoned diffuser to light up your room

Saje

Diffusers are generally designed to be unobtrusive, but sometimes it’s nice for them to pull double-duty by acting as an accent light that’s meant to be seen, too. Saje’s Aroma Light Electric Diffuser now comes in a limited-edition Celebration version in white or light gray that features cut-out fireworks providing illumination with a simple touch. Sure, you can put it in the corner of the room, but it’s so pretty we think you’re going to want to show it off on a nightstand or end table.

The anti-stress blanket now comes in new shades

Bearaby

The best thing about Bearaby’s Tree Napper is that, far from making us overheat when we’re curling up for an afternoon reading sesh or nap, it helps cool us down — courtesy of the natural eucalyptus fibers comprising it. Now it comes in four new summer shades, too: Rosewood, Magnolia, Terracotta and Willow.

The online invite company expands to IRL party goods

Paperless Post

If there’s one thing we love amid the stress of getting ready for a party, it’s a one-stop shop. Paperless Post’s virtual invitation company has just expanded into the real world with the launch of Party Shop, a line of decorations, games, balloons and more that coordinate perfectly with the brand’s online invites.

Custom-sized rugs for a perfect fit in your space

Rugs.com

Rugs.com has a ton of rug designs, and they just got even better with 112 styles that you can get perfectly made to measure for any space in your house, whether you have a breakfast nook, smaller bedroom or strangely-sized living room. The collection starts at $24 and features hand-woven Chindi rugs, geometric jute rugs and lushly textured wool rugs for the perfect vibe however you decorate.

Everything you need to get beautifully organized for the new school year

Rifle Paper Co.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s starting to be back-to-school time already, and whether you’re heading back for a new semester yourself or are trying to get organized before your kids hit the ground running with activities, it’s a great time to get organized. Rifle Paper Co.’s new desk collection, starting at $15, is here for you with the brand’s iconic floral prints blossoming over 17-month planners, an academic planner, appointment notebooks, desk calendars, 12-month planners and wall calendars.

A baby-and-toddler-focused collection of essentials

West Elm

West Elm Kids is one of the more aspirational brands when it comes to kids’ outfittings, and the brand has just teamed up with Lalo for a collection of incredibly stylish furniture for babies and young ones that blend seamlessly with the more adult West Elm pieces in the house. Think takes on the celeb-loved The Chair ($280), which is a midcentury-inspired high chair you can feel good about leaving out, plus The Play Kit, a table-and-chairs set built for afternoons of coloring and crafts ($380). Now through October 2, 50% of sales will be donated to the WSI No Kid Hungry campaign, too.

Wake up to the joys of a (beautifully designed) kettle

Great Jones

Europeans know the joys of an electric kettle well: It boils water super-fast and doesn’t involve you microwaving your water — something that always raises an eyebrow on the other side of the pond. If you’re making pasta, prepping a French press, or doing anything else that involves hot water, trust us: an electric kettle is your friend. Especially a beautifully designed electric kettle, and at the top of our list is the new one from the Great Jones x Fellow collaboration ($160). The re-release (since the first was sold out with a 1,000-person-plus waitlist) is back in dark green and mustard (the latter as the button), and you can preorder it before everyone else buys it right now.

Four dining sets for when it’s too darn hot for eating outside

Sur La Table

It’s way too hot to be doing anything outdoors, much less sitting down to a meal, and just in time for summer’s peak heat is Sur La Table’s new indoor dining collab with One Kings Lane. The luxury furniture sets encompass four different themes for whatever resonates with your space the most: Seaside Natural, Contemporary Loft, French Modern and Classic Villa. Expect classic pieces with a twist to the modern, like slipcovered dining chairs paired with a minimalist, clean-lined table, rattan chairs with sculptural circular or ’60s-inspired tables and beechwood armchairs with woven seats that match with a sturdy dark-wood table.

Smells like your favorite ballpark, but probably better

Homesick

There’s nothing like the day at the ballpark, but we have to be honest: Some of them don’t smell great (hello, stale popcorn and odorific bathrooms). Luckily, Homesick is here with a collection of candles that send up the mood of our favorite places to catch nine (or more) innings, but in a way that smells delightful. The $39 candles are tributes to the most iconic ballparks in the U.S. with notes inspired by each: the selection includes Yankee Stadium (milkshake, churro, cement, leather mitt), Wrigley Field (grass, steel, popcorn, caramel) and Busch Stadium (red clay, hops, brick walls, oregano).