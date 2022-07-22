This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Beats Studio Buds, discounted Nisolo Huarache sandals and savings on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Charging Station. All that and more below.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.

$149.99 $127.49 at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 Nathan Edwards/CNN

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 looks like a sculpture or a jewelry store window display. But it’s not only about aesthetics — our pick for the best MagSafe Apple charging station seamlessly juices up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in record speeds. Right now you can snag this home office upgrade for its all-time low price at Amazon.

$299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch, and right now you can score one for just shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first watch to use Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen OS, meaning better access to Google’s apps and services than any previous Galaxy Watch. This watch is outfitted with LTE, an electrocardiogram sleep monitor, fall detection and more.

Extra 30% off huarache sandals

Nisolo Nisolo

Planning an end-of-summer vacation? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring — plus, the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Right now you can score an extra 30% off huarache sandals with code NISOLOXCNN and snag a pair for as little as $72.80.

Up to 78% off at Woot!

Amazon Echo Show 5 Lowe's

Prime Day might be over, but deals on Amazon devices are still active. Now through July 26, check out these refurbished options at Woot! — browse must-have tech like TVs, Blink security cameras, Echo Shows and Dots, Fire TV sticks and more, discounted up to 78% off. Plus, save an extra $4 with code SAVE4,

More deals to shop

• The annual Summer Sale at Huckberry is going on right now, meaning you can save big on a ton of outdoor gear now through July 25.

• Right now eBay has two wildly popular styles of Bose earbuds on sale, and you can take an extra $40 off — meaning refurbished Sleepbuds II are $150 off the regular price (for some solid zzz’s) and QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds ring up at $180 off.

• The Friends & Family sale at Tarte Cosmetics is back — and today is the last day to take 30% off sitewide. That includes the brand’s cult-favorite shape tape concealer, tartelette tubing mascara and more — there’s nothing not on sale (just the way we like it).

• I scream; you scream; we all scream for discounted ice cream (makers). Refurbished Ninja Creami makers start at just $99 on Woot! right now and can output smoothie bowls and milkshakes, too.

• The Detox Market is having a 15% off sun care sale, so load up on all your SPF needs while they’re marked down, including Ilia’s new Super Serum Skin Tint in SPF 40, Taos Aer’s mineral SPF and Love Sun Body’s lightweight formulas. It goes through the weekend, so there’s some time to do a little research before you buy.

• Nanoleaf’s geometric lights are here to light up our parties (and general mood), and right now you can take up to 58% off some of the brand’s most beloved lights and accessories courtesy of its anniversary sale.

• The extremely iconic Stan Smith sneaker is on sale over at Amazon starting at just $31.15, and frankly the Velcro straps are exactly what we need getting out the door in the morning.

• Crafting staple Modge Podge is 58% off on Amazon right now for its 2-ounce size, bringing the price down to a very wallet-friendly $1.12.

• There’s nothing as unpleasant as a mosquito waking you up at 4 a.m., and to help solve that problem is this Trap It! indoor bug zapper. Clip the on-page coupon for an additional 20% off.

• Get the wardrobe supplied for a new school year’s worth of activities and classes with Macy’s Back to School specials — you can take an extra 20% off a ton of categories by using the code BTS at checkout now through July 24.

Deals you may have missed

Clear the Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

If you’re currently shopping Nordstrom’s anniversary sale, be sure to browse this Clear the Rack sale at Nordstrom Rack for everything else you need. Styles for the whole family, including tons of back-to-school options for kids, plus homeware, beauty, activewear and more are discounted. This massive sale — shaving an extra 25% off clearance styles — is certainly worth checking out.

$59.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard Amazon

Our favorite budget-friendly ergonomic keyboard is currently $15 off, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your WFH setup without breaking the bank, you’re in luck. It’s designed to reduce hand strain with a split keyboard, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge.

Back-to-School Sale

Bentgo Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.

$99.95 From $66.49 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now more than $30 off at Amazon, just in time for all your summertime movement goals.

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.

$349 $49.99 at 9to5Toys

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.