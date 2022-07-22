The Hague, Netherlands The World Court on Friday rejected Myanmar's objections to a genocide case over its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority, paving the way for the case to be heard in full.

Myanmar, now ruled by a military junta that seized power in 2021, had argued that Gambia, which brought the suit, had no standing to do so at the top UN court, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

But presiding Judge Joan Donoghue said all states that had signed the 1948 Genocide Convention could and must act to prevent genocide, and the court had jurisdiction in the case.

"Gambia, as a state party to the genocide convention, has standing," she said, reading a summary of the 13-judge panel's ruling.

The court will now proceed to hearing the merits of the case, a process that will take years.

