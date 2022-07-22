Gunfire heard at main Mali military base, residents suspect militant attack

Kati, Mali (Reuters) Heavy gunfire was heard early on Friday at the main military base outside Mali's capital Bamako before easing after about an hour, in what residents of the camp said they believed was an attack by Islamist militants.

After the gunfire subsided at around 0600 GMT, helicopters circled above the Kati base, which is about 15 km from Bamako. A convoy carrying the leader of Mali's ruling junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, sped away from his house in Kati in the direction of Bamako, a Reuters reporter said.

Kati was the site of mutinies in 2012 and 2020 that led to successful coups, but three camp residents, who asked not to be identified, said the soldiers did not appear to be fighting among themselves.

Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have repeatedly attacked army bases across the country during a decade-long insurgency but never so close to the capital.

The army said late on Thursday that al Qaeda-linked militants had staged coordinated attacks against several military camps earlier in the day several hundred kilometers north of Bamako, killing one soldier and wounding 15.

