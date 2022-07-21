A New York man who allegedly punched an Asian woman more than 100 times has been indicted on hate crimes charges

(CNN) A man allegedly seen in surveillance video punching an elderly Asian woman more than 100 times and stomping on her body in Yonkers, New York, has been indicted on multiple hate crime charges.

Tammel Esco, 42, was indicted on attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree as a hate crime, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime and three counts of assault in the second degree.

He was arraigned on the indictment Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, a spokeswoman for Westchester District Attorney's office said. Esco's next court appearance is August 2.

CNN has reached out to Esco's attorneys for comment.

Graphic surveillance video of the incident posted by Yonkers police shows the brutal March 11 attack, which took place after the 67-year-old woman, who is of Filipino descent, allegedly walk past Esco. Prosecutors said he called her "Asian b*tch" shortly before the attack.

