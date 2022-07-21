Fire on Massachusetts train prompts evacuation, rescue of passenger who jumped off bridge into river

(CNN) A train fire in Massachusetts Thursday morning prompted the evacuation of 200 people and the rescue of one person who escaped by jumping into a river.

Flames and smoke were seen on a car of "a southbound Orange Line train approaching Assembly Station," in Somerville, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said in a statement to CNN.

"Assisted by MBTA personnel, approximately 200 passengers were walked off the train, but some people did evacuate through windows in the first car," MBTA added.

At least one person escaped by jumping into the Mystic River, according to CNN affiliate WFXT. That person was eventually rescued and "declined" medical treatment, MBTA said.

The train fire was caused by a piece of metal that runs along the base of the train coming loose, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news conference.

