Carnival Cruise Line to pay over $10M in damages after jury finds crew member sexually assaulted a passenger

(CNN) A Miami-based federal court returned a more than $10.2 million verdict against Carnival Cruise Line in favor of a passenger who claims a former crew member raped her in a storage closet aboard the Carnival Miracle in 2018, court records show.

A jury issued the verdict Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida finding Carnival liable for damages to the plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, for false imprisonment and sexual assault by a crew member, Fredy Anggara, in December 2018.

The jury separately found that Carnival was not negligent and that the former crew member did not intentionally inflict emotional distress on Doe.

The plaintiff filed a complaint against Carnival Cruise Line in November 2019, nearly a year after the incident took place. Anggara is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

At the time of the sexual assault, the plaintiff was 21 years old and traveling with her friend and her friend's family, according to the complaint.

Read More