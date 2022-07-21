Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday

By Niamh Kennedy

Updated 6:26 PM ET, Thu July 21, 2022

This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 21, 2022 shows Britain's Prince George. (Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

London (CNN)William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a photo of their son Prince George on the eve of his ninth birthday.

The photo shows the young prince smiling on holiday and was taken by his mother, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Thursday.
The Duchess of Cambridge has shown herself to be an avid photographer over the years, regularly taking photographs of her young family celebrating important milestones.
    Earlier this year, Kate and William shared a photo of their youngest son Prince Louis laughing on a beach in Norfolk taken by Kate, to celebrate Louis's fourth birthday on April 23.
      Prince George is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.
        Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.
        Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.
        Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.
        Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.
        US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.
        US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.
        Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate&#39;s three children.
        Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate's three children.
        Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine&#39;s middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She&#39;s fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.
        Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine's middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She's fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.
        Princess Charlotte playfully sticks out her tongue while attending a King&#39;s Cup regatta with her mother, right, in 2019.
        Princess Charlotte playfully sticks out her tongue while attending a King's Cup regatta with her mother, right, in 2019.
        Catherine holds newborn Princess Charlotte while speaking to the media outside a London hospital in 2015.
        Catherine holds newborn Princess Charlotte while speaking to the media outside a London hospital in 2015.
