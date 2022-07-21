Former Super Bowl winner Charles Johnson passes away at 50, according to University of Colorado

(CNN) Super Bowl winner Charles Johnson has passed away at the age of 50, according to his alma mater, the University of Colorado. Johnson won the Super Bowl in the 2001 season with the New England Patriots.

The cause of Johnson's death has not been announced as of Wednesday evening.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted the wide receiver at No. 17 in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft, tweeted Wednesday , "We mourn the loss of former #Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson."

A California native, Johnson made a name for himself at the University of Colorado where he played for four years.

The Colorado Buffaloes football team posted on social media about Johnson's passing, writing, "We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former WR, and Buff great, Charles E. Johnson.

