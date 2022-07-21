Two suspects arrested over $1.6M wine heist at Spanish hotel

(CNN) Spanish police have detained a pair of professional thieves accused of stealing more than $1.6 million worth of wine from a hotel in the south of the country.

The man and woman evaded capture for almost nine months before being arrested on the Montenegro-Croatia border on Tuesday for stealing 45 bottles of wine from the Atrio restaurant in Cáceres, western Spain, according to a statement from Spain's national police.

The total value of the stolen wine was €1,648,500 (around $1.68 million) and one individual bottle was valued at €310,000, said police.

Security cameras captured a man leaving the premises.

The heist took place on October 27, 2021 and was planned in "minute detail," with the thieves visiting the restaurant three times to prepare the raid, said officers.

The suspects "showed a high level of professionalism, specialization and perfect planning," added the police statement.

Read More