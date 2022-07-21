Today, you’ll find a deal on a Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, a discounted NutriBullet Pro Blender and savings on the Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum. All that and more below.

If you’re currently shopping Nordstrom’s anniversary sale, be sure to browse this Clear the Rack sale at Nordstrom Rack for everything else you need. Styles for the whole family, including tons of back-to-school options for kids, plus homeware, beauty, activewear and more are discounted. This massive sale — shaving an extra 25% off clearance styles — is certainly worth checking out.

$59.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Our favorite budget-friendly ergonomic keyboard is currently $15 off, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your WFH setup without breaking the bank, you’re in luck. It’s designed to reduce hand strain with a split keyboard, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge.

$119.99 $95.99 at NutriBullet

Today and tomorrow, you can score 20% off the NutriBullet Pro, a streamlined blender that boasts compact yet powerful design. The Pro is newly available in four exclusive matte colors that’ll add a pleasant pop of color to any kitchen — and you can score a discount on your favorite with code NBPRO20. Breakfast is easy to make and easy to clean up, meaning your busy mornings just got a whole lot better.

$699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Dyson’s vacuums are famous for their impressive engineering — and their premium price tag. Fortunately, right now you can save $100 on one of their popular cordless options. Your home will be cleaner than ever thanks to high-torque cleaner head, strong suction, and versatile design.

$99 $44.55 at Nordstrom

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. No other bidet attachment matched the Tushy’s gentle yet effective stream, simple installation and easy-to-use controls along with adjustable pressure and direction. Right now, get the Tushy Classic 3.0 at a new low price from Nordstrom.

More deals to shop

• Ruggable’s two-part rugs mean you can wash them in your own machine super easily — and swap out the covers when you fancy a change. You can take 20% off sitewide during the Ruggable Birthday Sale today through July 26.

• Breville espresso machines are $100 off on Amazon right now, meaning you can get that morning espresso going from the comfort of your own kitchen.

• It’s back-to-school time at Target, and you can save big on backpacks and lunchboxes during the retailer’s BOGO 50% off sale.

• If your nonstick pans are scratched and worn (or more than a few years old), it might be time to replace them. GreenPan’s Summer Factory Sale is going on now through July 25 with deals from 30% to 55% off. Just don’t forget the codes SAVE30, SAVE40 and SAVE55 at checkout.

• Makeup and skincare by Charlotte Tilbury are popular for a reason (hello, Legendary Brows), and now you can save up to 30% off when you shop the site online.

• Let a robot hoover your floors with this Best Buy deal on Roomba i6: It’s $299.99 instead of its usual $549.99.

• Contact solution is silly expensive, but not with this Woot! deal, where you can get a two-pack of Biotrue contact solution for $5.99.

• Gentle Dove soap is on sale at Walgreens right now — just clip the coupon to save $7 on two six-packs — so get in on that moisturizing goodness while it’s on sale.

• Tovala’s “truly effortless” Smart Oven is just $49 right now instead of $299 — yes, that’s $250 off. Use the code IMPOSSIBLE49 to get the discount now through July 31. The catch? Ordering meal subscriptions six times over the next six months (which isn’t a bad catch, as far as we’re concerned).

• Get your game on with refurbished MSI gaming monitors starting at $146.99 over at Woot!

Deals you may have missed

$249.95 $174.95 at Vitamix

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. It’s rare to see a brand-new Vitamix under $200, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game changer, now’s the time to buy.

Back-to-School Sale

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.

$99.95 From $66.49 at Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now over $30 off at Amazon, just in time for all your summertime movement goals.

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.

$349 $259.99 at Nordstrom

The Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, is beloved for its innovative and old-school industrial design as well as its delivery of reliably great coffee. Right now you can score the latest, practically identical KBGV Select model on sale, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Handmade in the Netherlands, this gorgeous, Juniper-hued brewer guarantees a perfect cup of coffee every time.

$349 $49.99 at 9to5Toys

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.