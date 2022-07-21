India elects Droupadi Murmu as first president from tribal community

(CNN) Lawmakers chose India's first president from the country's tribal communities on Thursday, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party among marginalized groups ahead of the 2024 general election.

Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role as head of the republic when she takes office on July 25 at the start of a five-year term.

More than 4,500 state and federal lawmakers voted in the presidential election on Monday and ballots were counted on Thursday. Murmu's victory was assured as she was backed by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dominates federal and state politics.

"A daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" Modi said on Twitter

Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in Amritsar on July 21, 2022.

Born into a family of the Santhal tribe from the state of Odisha, Murmu started her career as a school teacher and actively participated in community issues.

