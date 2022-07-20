Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover

(CNN) NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.

The rover's front left hazard avoidance camera took a photo of the light-colored object on July 12 that some people likened to spaghetti.

Officials at the space agency confirmed that they believe the object to be a string left over from Perseverance's landing.

The string could be from the rover or its descent stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet pack used to safely lower the rover to the planet's surface, according to a spokesperson for the Perseverance mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Perseverance had not previously been in the area where the string was found, so it's likely the wind blew it there, the spokesperson said.

Read More