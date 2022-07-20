Here are some US cities that set records Tuesday as temperatures soared to as high as 115 degrees

By Robert Shackelford, CNN

Updated 8:37 AM ET, Wed July 20, 2022

(CNN)Some daily record high temperatures were set Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma as extreme heat scorched the south central US -- part of a heat wave affecting even more of the country Wednesday.

Here are some of the record highs for July 19 that were set in Texas and Oklahoma:
Wichita Falls, Texas: 115, breaking a record of 112 set in 2018.
    Borger, Texas: 111, breaking a record of 109 set in 2018.
      Abilene, Texas: 110, breaking a record of 108 set in 1936.
        Oklahoma City: 110, breaking a record of 109 set in 1936.
        Amarillo, Texas: 108, breaking a record of 105 set in 2018.
          San Angelo, Texas: 108, tying a record set in 2018.
          Construction workers Anthony Harris and Angel Gonzalez take a water break during an excessive heat warning in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday.
          El Paso, Texas: 107, breaking a record of 105 set in 1980.
          • Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas: 106, breaking a record of 105 from 1914, 1923 and 1951.
            Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas: 105, tying a record from 1981 and 2018.
            Houston: 100, tying a record set in 2000.