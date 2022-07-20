Here are some US cities that set records Tuesday as temperatures soared to as high as 115 degrees

(CNN)Some daily record high temperatures were set Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma as extreme heat scorched the south central US -- part of a heat wave affecting even more of the country Wednesday.
Here are some of the record highs for July 19 that were set in Texas and Oklahoma:
• Wichita Falls, Texas: 115, breaking a record of 112 set in 2018.
• Borger, Texas: 111, breaking a record of 109 set in 2018.
• Abilene, Texas: 110, breaking a record of 108 set in 1936.
• Oklahoma City: 110, breaking a record of 109 set in 1936.
• Amarillo, Texas: 108, breaking a record of 105 set in 2018.
• San Angelo, Texas: 108, tying a record set in 2018.
• El Paso, Texas: 107, breaking a record of 105 set in 1980.
• Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas: 106, breaking a record of 105 from 1914, 1923 and 1951.
• Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas: 105, tying a record from 1981 and 2018.
• Houston: 100, tying a record set in 2000.