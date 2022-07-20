(CNN) Eight people were injured when an American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, hit "unexpected turbulence " on Wednesday, according to the airline.

Six passengers and two crew members suffered minor injuries during the plane turbulence, according to the airline.

There were 56 passengers onboard, including 10 who were evaluated for injuries, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Orlando Reynolds said.

At least seven people were taken to a local hospital with complaints of neck and back pain, according to Reynolds.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.