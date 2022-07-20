Family of Black man fatally shot by San Bernardino police demands answers after video shows he was running away from officers

(CNN) The family of a 23-year-old Black man killed by a San Bernardino police officer is demanding answers about the shooting, as surveillance video shows the man running away from police when he is shot.

Robert Adams, known as Rob to his family, was shot Saturday in the parking lot of a business. Police say Adams had a gun in his hand as he was running from two officers, but his family believes he was holding his cell phone.

"This is a classic example of 'shoot first, ask questions later,'" Ben Crump, one of the lawyers representing Adams' family, said in a news conference Wednesday, adding, "What we witnessed was a young man unnecessarily and unjustifiably being murdered."

"I just want answers," Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King said at the conference, nodding to the crowd gathered behind her. "This is all his family. My son was well-loved."

Police say that two uniformed officers drove into a parking lot in an unmarked car to conduct surveillance after they received a tip from an informant about the location. When the officers pulled into the lot, police say Adams began to walk toward the car with a gun in his hand.

Rob Adams' family say he was holding a cell phone when he was fatally shot, though police say it was a gun.

