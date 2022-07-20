(CNN) Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman who authorities say fled to Costa Rica after allegedly killing an elite professional cyclist and was missing for more than 40 days, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in a Texas court Wednesday, according to CNN affiliate KEYE.

Before an appearance in Travis County District Court, Armstrong's attorney, Rick Cofer, filed a motion for a speedy trial, according to court records.

Prosecutors argued they haven't received all the evidence so it is too soon for them to go to trial, according to KEYE. The next court date is scheduled for October 19, according to the docket.

"Miss Armstrong wants her day in court. She wants a trial. And you heard the district attorney threatened sanctions over her desire for a trial. As matter of course, cases should not be indicted if prosecutors are not prepared to proceed, but we have some questions," Cofer said Wednesday after court.

Cofer also said that a lot of information in the media is "simply not accurate."