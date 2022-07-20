Millions of dollars in jewelry stolen from an armored truck parked at a rest stop near Los Angeles, officials say

(CNN) Gems and jewelry worth millions of dollars were stolen from an armored truck parked at a rest stop near Los Angeles Monday, officials said, setting off a multi-agency investigation.

The heist unfolded between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. at a Flying J rest stop and gas station near Lebec, California, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement

A tractor trailer operated by Brinks was transporting the high-value items from a jewelry show in San Mateo to another show in Pasadena, according to Arnold Duke, head of the International Gem & Jewelry Show.

"I've been doing this professionally for 45 years and never have we had anything remotely close to this," Duke told CNN.

Sixteen merchants were affected in the theft of 20 large footlockers that weigh about 100 pounds each, Duke said. The lockers held gemstones, Rolex watches and thousands of loose diamonds, some of which were priced close to $500,000 each wholesale. Some custom, one-of-a-kind finished pieces were also stolen from the truck, Duke added.

