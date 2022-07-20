The rightful owners of Bruce's Beach finally get the official deed 98 years later

(CNN) In a celebratory and historic ceremony, Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property was formally returned to the descendants of a Black couple in Southern California on Wednesday, nearly a century after being wrongfully stripped of the land.

The great-great grandson of the original land owners, Willa and Charles Bruce, was presented by the LA County Registrar-Recorder with an official deed marking the transfer of land.

Anthony Bruce smiled and held the document above his head as the crowd cheered and oceans waves crashed in the background.

The event is the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs.

"This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, author of the state bill that allowed the Bruce heirs to receive the property.

