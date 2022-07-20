Boston police unions sue city officials for restricting use of tear gas and other non-lethal policing tactics

(CNN) Two Boston police unions have sued city officials, accusing them of interfering with police procedures by barring the use of "non-lethal tools," including pepper spray.

The complaint filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks an injunction on a city law passed last year restricting the use of gas and other non-lethal policing tools.

The lawsuit names the city of Boston along with Mayor Michelle Wu, City Council President Ed Flynn, and Police Superintendent-in-chief and acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long.

The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society unions allege that the entities engaged in the "dangerous practice" of "unlawful interference with police procedures and tactics," according to a joint statement issued by the unions.

The complaint notes that police oversight by those named in the lawsuit "directly affects and constrains any sworn officer responding to a radio call or on an assignment."

