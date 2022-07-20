Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic and child abuse after alleged assault on partner

(CNN) Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic and child abuse stemming from an alleged assault on his partner that happened in front of their children, Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday.

Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on or about June 27 and 28 in front of their two children, according to the DA's statement, which cited a criminal complaint on the matter.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

CNN has reached out to Bridges' representation for comment.

