(CNN) Swedish professional golfer Henrik Stenson has been stripped of his Ryder Cup Europe captaincy, officials confirmed Wednesday.

A new captain for Team Europe will be named "in due course" the statement added.

CNN has reached out to Stenson and LIV Golf for comment.

The third LIV event is in Bedminster, New Jersey next week. The circuit announced Tuesday the 45 players that will compete, with three more golfers to be named "in the coming days."

Stenson has played in five Ryder Cup matches where he is 10-7-2 overall. He holed the winning putt in his debut in 2006.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 1 next year in Rome, Italy.