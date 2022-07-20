A version of this story appears in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN —

A bipartisan (yes, bipartisan!) group of senators has a plan to fix presidential elections.

It’s nothing so bold as scrapping the baroque Electoral College or instituting a national popular vote.

It would, however, try to close the loopholes that allies of former President Donald Trump tried and failed to exploit in their effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Read the full report from CNN’s Manu Raju and Clare Foran. The proposal announced on Wednesday is split into two bills.

We have written a lot more here about what went wrong when Trump tried to overturn election results than on how the system might be fixed.

That story of accountability continues:

The House select committee investigating the insurrection returns with a prime-time hearing on Thursday to document what Trump was doing as rioters stormed the US Capitol.

The false slate of electors put forward by Trump allies in Georgia have been told they are at risk of prosecution in Georgia.

But the news out of the normally paralyzed US Senate deserves some closer attention.

Who is proposing these changes?

It’s the few moderate Republicans and Democrats in the Senate who are pushing the proposal. In order for it to become law, it will need to withstand those on the right who will argue there’s nothing to fix and those on the left who will argue it doesn’t go nearly far enough.

The bipartisan senators are led by arguably the most conservative Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and arguably the most liberal Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

They’re joined by these Republicans:

One who is retiring: Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

Three who voted with Collins to convict Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors after the insurrection: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Others who have at times been critical of Trump: Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Todd Young of Indiana.

And one longtime Trump ally: Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The proposal actually has one more Republican co-sponsor than Democratic. Joining Manchin are Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Chris Coons of Delaware and Mark Warner of Virginia.

What are the fixes?

One of the two bills would reform the Electoral Count Act, the byzantine 1887 law Trump allies tried to exploit when they encouraged then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 results.

For a refresher on the poorly written law, read this story I wrote back in January: Electoral Count Act: How to stop insurrection 2.0.

Or, go even deeper with this step-by-step guide to the counting of electoral votes we had prepared and published on January 6, 2021, just before everything went haywire.

What would change?

Problem: Trump allies tried to forward alternate slates of electors in key states he lost.

Fix: Specifically, the bill would make clear that each state can only put forward one slate of electors to vote in the Electoral College that actually chooses the president.

Problem: It’s not always clear who forwards the electors for the winning candidate and how that process is completed.

Fix: The bill would clarify each state’s governor – unless otherwise specified in a state’s laws or constitution – as the official who officially documents the state’s electors.

Problem: It’s not clear in federal law how electors could be contested.

Fix: The bill would create a specific judicial pathway that leads quickly to the Supreme Court for “aggrieved presidential candidates” to contest disputes over electors.

Problem: A small minority of lawmakers – one House member and one senator – can raise an objection to contest a slate of electors on January 6 after presidential elections.

Fix: The proposal requires one-fifth of the members of Congress – usually that would be 87 House members and 20 senators – to contest electors.

Problem: Trump’s allies wanted Pence to simply reject results from states Trump lost.

Fix: The vice president’s role would be clarified as only “ministerial.”

Problem: Current law, in some readings, could give state legislatures the power to ignore the popular vote in their state by declaring a “failed election.”

Fix: The bill would spell out that states could move Election Day from the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November to another date if required to address a major catastrophe.

Spelling out presidential transitions

A separate provision of the bill focused on the Electoral Count Act would make fixes to presidential transitions.

It would ensure that both candidates in a contested presidential election would be given federal resources to prepare for a transition when the outcome of the election is in doubt.

More importantly, it would guarantee the winner of the election would receive transition resources when it is clear that he or she has won.

Recall that the Trump administration, refusing to accept defeat, froze Joe Biden’s team out of the transition.

Other proposals for election security

A second bill related to election security has less GOP support.

According to CNN’s report, it would “enhance federal penalties for anyone who threatens or intimidates election officials as well as increase penalties for the tampering with election records.”

Can this bipartisan bid to protect US democracy pass?

The first hurdle will be to overcome a filibuster.

The bill to fix the Electoral Count Act currently has nine Republican co-sponsors, which is one short of the 10 needed to break a filibuster. And that assumes all Democrats join in.

We’ll have to wait and see what other Republicans and Democrats say.

If the bill passes the Senate, it would face Democrats in the House, still smarting that their much grander proposal to overhaul the American election system and guarantee freer and easier access to voting was blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

Stay tuned.