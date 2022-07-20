6 inexpensive ways to eat healthy at home

Sign up for CNN's Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.
(CNN)The Monday evening dinner dilemma: You're adding up all the money you spent on food over the weekend and thinking, "I should really cook tonight." But that will require grocery shopping and cleaning. And you're hungry now.
So you pick up your phone and suddenly you've spent $35 on a carb-heavy meal that would have cost a fraction to prepare at home.
It's a less-than-ideal start to the week, and making it a habit could have implications for your overall well-being. Eating nutrient-dense, balanced meals is one of the most important things you can do for your physical and mental health, according to Anya Rosen, a New York-based registered functional dietitian.
Thankfully, there are ways to do so on a budget. Here are six ways you can eat healthier without spending your entire paycheck at the grocery store.
Meal prep
When we are hungry, we tend to make decisions that might not line up with our wellness or financial goals. So when you take the time to prepare multiple meals for the week, you are giving yourself a safety net to fall back on when you're in a hurry and hunger strikes.
Meal prepping can sound intimidating, no thanks in part to the countless social media feeds boasting balanced and aesthetically pleasing meals by the dozen, but it can be really simple. Some Instagram accounts that might help motivate you to break out the cutting board and meal prep containers for food storage are @meowmeix (food facts and meal inspiration), @keto_adapted (keto, or high-fat, low-carb meals) and @dailyveganmealprep (plant-based recipes).
Grain bowls are a great place to start. Grab 8 ounces of chicken breast (which will make about five to seven meals depending on how much you eat), an easy-to-chop vegetable like zucchini or asparagus, and some quinoa or rice. Or choose your own favorites; any protein, vegetable or grain will do -- the key is balance. Your best friends here will be a chicken shredder and vegetable slicer, easily available online, that will save you a lot of chopping time.
You can keep these prepped grain bowls interesting -- and varied -- by using different sauces, dressings and condiments throughout the week, Rosen said.
And whether with meal prep or just a single dinner, simple cooking at home can also save you the thousands of calories' worth of oil and butter that restaurants tend to sneak into their dishes, Rosen said.
Build a freezer stash
Stocking your freezer with nutritious foods will be sure to save you from the oh-so-tempting late-night take-out splurge. For example, you can buy frozen broccoli, shrimp and precooked rice separately to combine in a pan with some oil and seasoning for a healthy, 10-minute dinner.
While you won't see significant savings when buying frozen foods like chicken and vegetables as opposed to fresh, you will save money by having nutritious staples on hand, with the added benefit of a food with a longer shelf life.
Consider plant-based proteins
If you're trying to cook a well-balanced meal without splurging on meat or fish, try a vegetarian protein like tofu, tempeh, beans or legumes, said nutritionist and CNN health contributor Lisa Drayer. These foods are healthful and much more affordable than animal proteins.
Tofu, which is high in protein and contains all the essential amino acids your body needs, is also very simple to cook. Cut into cubes, sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic and paprika (or seasonings of your choice) and toss into the air fryer or oven until golden brown. If you want them even crispier, add some corn starch to the mix. Combine with a vegetable and grain or stir into a simmering curry for a hearty and satisfying meal.
Some other plant-based meal staples include faux-meat pasta bolognese, chickpea "tuna" salad, and quinoa and lentil burgers.
Get creative in the kitchen
Some of the most affordable foods can also contain the most nutrients. For example, 1 pound of sweet potatoes costs around a dollar, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, and is filled with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. A quick online search will give you dozens of ways to get creative with these nutritious gold mines. Bake them whole, slice into strips and season with salt, pepper and paprika for sweet potato fries, or simply cut into medallions or cubes and bake in the oven or air fryer.