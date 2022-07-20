6 inexpensive ways to eat healthy at home

(CNN) The Monday evening dinner dilemma: You're adding up all the money you spent on food over the weekend and thinking, "I should really cook tonight." But that will require grocery shopping and cleaning. And you're hungry now.

So you pick up your phone and suddenly you've spent $35 on a carb-heavy meal that would have cost a fraction to prepare at home.

It's a less-than-ideal start to the week, and making it a habit could have implications for your overall well-being. Eating nutrient-dense, balanced meals is one of the most important things you can do for your physical and mental health , according to Anya Rosen, a New York-based registered functional dietitian.

Thankfully, there are ways to do so on a budget. Here are six ways you can eat healthier without spending your entire paycheck at the grocery store.

Meal prep