(CNN) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won a confidence vote in the country's Senate on Wednesday, but emerged badly bruised.

Despite his calls for unity, lawmakers from three parties boycotted the vote: the powerful 5-Star movement; center-right Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said the events represented "a black page for Italy," in a tweet.

And former Prime Minister Enrico Letta criticized the outcome as "madness."

"On this day of madness, Parliament decides to go against Italy," he wrote on Twitter.

