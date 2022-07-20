Today, you’ll find a deal on the Loftie Lamp, a discounted Vitamix One blender and savings on Bentgo containers. All that and more below.

$275 $199 at Loftie

Loftie

Loftie entered the market with its alarm clock, but now the brand has tackled another oft-overlooked nightstand necessity. We got an early look at Loftie’s reinvented nightstand lamp — and right now you can preorder it for $76 off the retail price. More than just a sunrise lamp, this upgrade offers a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom. There are fewer than 50 lamps left for preorder, so hurry!

$249.95 $174.95 at Vitamix

Vitamix One Vitamix

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate. It’s rare to see a brand-new Vitamix under $200, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game changer, now’s the time to buy.

Back-to-School Sale

Bentgo Kids' Chill Lunch Box Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.

$599.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Therabody Therabody

If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than the Theragun Pro. The rotating arm and ergonomic grip make it easy to target any body part, and the QuietForce-equipped motor lasts up to 300 minutes. Connect the Pro with Bluetooth for smart app integration and customize speeds and attachments to suit your needs. Right now you can get the Pro for the lowest price we’ve seen at Best Buy.

$429.99 $199.99 at eBay

Dyson V8 Dyson

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup, even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 is an ultralight cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the V8’s unassuming size; its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, which spins at up to 110,000 revolutions per minute. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for over half off at eBay in refurbished condition. Not sure about a refurb? This model is guaranteed to work like new, plus it comes with a two-year Allstate warranty.

More deals to shop

• Score this durable, versatile Lodge Dutch Oven for just $40 at Target — you’ll see the deal price reflected when you add the item to your cart.

• The DJI Mavic Air 2 drone is $669 right now in refurbished condition at eBay. Boasting impressive smarts and superior photo and video quality, it also includes the Fly More Combo for additional batteries and accessories.

• Save on quality outdoor gear from The North Face right now at Woot!.

• Keep your teeth clean with this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, now 57% off at Amazon — your dentist says thank you.

• Curious about your ancestry? Right now 23andMe kits are up to half off at Woot!. Get $20 off the convenient, compact Keurig K-Mini Plus right now.

• Shop elegant, minimalist jewelry at Aurate right now — you’ll get 30% off orders over $250, plus Aurate will donate $30 to deserving causes. Use code BODY to support Planned Parenthood, BRAIN to support the Malala Fund or BIZ to support the Tory Burch Foundation.

• Summer isn’t over yet — get 40% off during Lively’s first swim sale with code SPLASH40, now through the end of the month.

• Luxurious bed and bath linens for your home are 20% off right now at Boll & Branch, thanks to the sitewide sale through July 26. Plus, get a free cable-knit throw on purchases over $350 — use code SUMMER22.

• Want a bouquet that’ll never wilt? Consider this Lego flower bouquet that’s fun to build and beautiful to behold.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Sale

Everlane Everlane

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, linen styles and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering up to 50% off orders, with discounts on over 250 styles sitewide.

$99.95 From $66.49 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now over $30 off at Amazon, just in time for all your summertime movement goals.

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.

$349 $259.99 at Nordstrom

Moccamaster Moccamaster

The Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, is beloved for its innovative and old-school industrial design as well as its delivery of reliably great coffee. Right now you can score the latest, practically identical KBGV Select model on sale, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Handmade in the Netherlands, this gorgeous, Juniper-hued brewer guarantees a perfect cup of coffee every time.

$349 $49.99 at 9to5Toys

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

Summer Sale

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans with just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering discounts on a bunch of its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.