Sri Lankan Parliament elects Ranil Wickremesinghe as President

Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN) Sri Lankan lawmakers on Wednesday elected former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as President of the crisis-hit South Asian country, in a move likely to anger protesters who have been demanding his removal from office for weeks.

Wickremesinghe -- a six-time former prime minister and key ally of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- secured 134 votes in a parliamentary ballot after his predecessor fled the country amid escalating protests over an economic crisis marked by dire shortages of essential imports such as fuel, medicine and food.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...