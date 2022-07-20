Sri Lankan Parliament elects Ranil Wickremesinghe as President

By Rhea Mogul, Iqbal Athas and Rukshana Rizwie, CNN

Updated 3:17 AM ET, Wed July 20, 2022

Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 25.
Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN)Sri Lankan lawmakers on Wednesday elected former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as President of the crisis-hit South Asian country, in a move likely to anger protesters who have been demanding his removal from office for weeks.

Wickremesinghe -- a six-time former prime minister and key ally of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa -- secured 134 votes in a parliamentary ballot after his predecessor fled the country amid escalating protests over an economic crisis marked by dire shortages of essential imports such as fuel, medicine and food.
