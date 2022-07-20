Japanese city hunts for wild monkey following spate of attacks

Tokyo (CNN) A wild monkey is terrorizing a small city in southwestern Japan, breaking into homes to bite and claw residents amid an ongoing hunt for the animal, officials said.

Some 20 people in the Ogori area of Yamaguchi have been attacked by the monkey since July 8, with most receiving light injuries, according to the city's administrative office.

The youngest victim is a 10-month-old girl, whose leg was scratched by the monkey after it entered through a screen door on the first floor of her house.

On Tuesday evening, the monkey struck at an elementary school, biting a 10-year-old boy on the arm and both hands, public broadcaster NHK reported.

It attacked two more people on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom were outside at the time.

