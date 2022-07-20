A pay-as-you-go electric truck is making deliveries on Rwanda's dirt roads

Photos: This flat-pack delivery EV goes where most trucks can't Designed for emerging markets, the flat-pack electric OX Truck is adept at driving on dirt roads. Delivery company OX Delivers rents out space on the truck in rural areas of Rwanda, where many of its customers lack access to paved roads. Hide Caption 1 of 7

The OX was designed in the UK in 2016 by former F1 engineer Gordon Murray, who was commissioned by Sir Torquil Norman, creator of the Polly Pocket toy. The trucks are flown from the UK to Rwanda in flat-pack form, where OX Delivers assembles them and puts them into operation.

The truck has been designed to keep costs down. Many basic parts are interchangeable, while its electric powertrain is an easily replaceable off-the-shelf model. According to OX Delivers managing director Simon Davis, running on electricity costs 50% less per day in Rwanda than using diesel engines.

OX Delivers started hauling goods for clients in the Nyamasheke district of Rwanda in April 2021. Since then, the company has served over 1,000 customers, while its fleet has grown from two to 12.

Despite the compact shape of the OX, which makes it suited to narrow dirt roads, it can carry up to two tons of goods at a time. OX Delivers' average load is currently less than half that capacity, but the company says it is increasing.

OX Delivers' order-placing app cannot yet process payments, so drivers negotiate prices and build relationships face to face with their customers.