A pay-as-you-go electric truck is making deliveries on Rwanda's dirt roads

By Tommy O'Callaghan, CNN

Updated 4:28 AM ET, Wed July 20, 2022

Designed for emerging markets, the flat-pack electric OX Truck is adept at driving on dirt roads. Delivery company OX Delivers rents out space on the truck in rural areas of Rwanda, where many of its customers lack access to paved roads.
Designed for emerging markets, the flat-pack electric OX Truck is adept at driving on dirt roads. Delivery company OX Delivers rents out space on the truck in rural areas of Rwanda, where many of its customers lack access to paved roads.
The OX was designed in the UK in 2016 by former F1 engineer Gordon Murray, who was commissioned by Sir Torquil Norman, creator of the Polly Pocket toy. The trucks are flown from the UK to Rwanda in flat-pack form, where OX Delivers assembles them and puts them into operation.
The truck has been designed to keep costs down. Many basic parts are interchangeable, while its electric powertrain is an easily replaceable off-the-shelf model. According to OX Delivers managing director Simon Davis, running on electricity costs 50% less per day in Rwanda than using diesel engines.
OX Delivers started hauling goods for clients in the Nyamasheke district of Rwanda in April 2021. Since then, the company has served over 1,000 customers, while its fleet has grown from two to 12.
Despite the compact shape of the OX, which makes it suited to narrow dirt roads, it can carry up to two tons of goods at a time. OX Delivers&#39; average load is currently less than half that capacity, but the company says it is increasing.
OX Delivers&#39; order-placing app cannot yet process payments, so drivers negotiate prices and build relationships face to face with their customers.
Over 80% of OX Delivers&#39; customers are smallholder farmers. Since their goods are perishable, the company is developing a cold storage fitting for its trucks.
(CNN)The rolling hills of Rwanda produce great endurance cyclists. They might not all be attempting the Tour de France, but perhaps even more impressively, some are able to traverse mountainous terrain with 100 kilograms of fruit on their heads and shoulders.

In this region, where bigger vehicles struggle on the dirt roads, bicyles and motorcycles are a common way for farmers to get their produce to market. But British-Rwandan delivery startup OX Delivers is looking to change that through its electric OX Trucks, which are designed to negotiate dirt roads while carrying up to two tons of goods -- roughly 20 times a cyclist's capacity.
The truck was designed by former Formula One engineer Gordon Murray in 2016, commissioned by a non-profit called the Global Vehicle Trust, which wanted a vehicle that could help provide essential deliveries in developing countries.
    The Global Vehicle Trust launched OX Delivers in 2020 and although it's headquartered in Warwickshire, England, the company describes it as an African-led operation. Rather than selling the vehicles, it rents out delivery space on the trucks, mostly to smallholder farmers and small-scale traders.