Her death remained a mystery for 46 years. Now, DNA evidence from a coffee cup at the airport led to an arrest

(CNN) For 46 years, the answer to who killed Lindy Sue Biechler remained a mystery.

But with the help of DNA lifted from a coffee cup earlier this year, investigators were able to charge a Pennsylvania man with the stabbing of the 19-year-old woman in 1975.

Biechler's aunt and uncle found her dead in her apartment December 5, 1975, with 19 stab wounds, lying on her back with a knife sticking out of her neck and with a tea towel wrapped around the wooden handle, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

She had just come back from the grocery store, investigators said, and bags from the market were left on the dining room table.

Over the years, detectives from Manor Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted investigations into the homicide, following multiple leads and clearing dozens of people, the district attorney's office said. Evidence was sent to several labs and multiple suspect interviews were completed, the DA's office reported.