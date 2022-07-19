Fire breaks out at Hoover Dam, but flames extinguished before firefighters arrived

By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Updated 2:27 PM ET, Tue July 19, 2022

The Hoover Dam water intake towers at Lake Mead as seen on July 12 near Boulder City, Nevada.
(CNN)A fire broke out at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday but was extinguished before the fire department arrived, Boulder City, Nevada, said on Twitter.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at the Hoover Dam, and various videos on social media showed a fire. About 20 minutes after its initial tweet, Boulder City said the fire had been put out.
Boulder City is referring everyone to the Hoover Dam and the Bureau of Reclamation for any additional information. CNN has reached out to both the Hoover Dam and the Bureau of Reclamation, but has not yet heard back.
      The Hoover Dam is located where Lake Mead meets the Colorado River on the border of Arizona and Nevada. The massive dam, completed in 1935, rises 726.4 feet from the foundation rock to the roadway on top of the dam and generates enough hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people, according to its website.
        This image shows Black Canyon on the Colorado River before work started. During construction, the water was diverted around the dam site through four 50 feet in diameter tunnels, drilled through the canyon walls on each side of the river. Damming of the river created Lake Mead, now a popular recreation spot for boaters.
        This image shows Black Canyon on the Colorado River before work started. During construction, the water was diverted around the dam site through four 50 feet in diameter tunnels, drilled through the canyon walls on each side of the river. Damming of the river created Lake Mead, now a popular recreation spot for boaters.
        A man stands inside part of one of the dam's enormous turbines. Construction of the dam took less than five years and was completed in 1936. The American Society of Civil Engineers named Hoover Dam one of "Seven Modern Civil Engineering Wonders" in 1955, along with such landmarks as the Empire State Building and the Panama Canal.
        A man stands inside part of one of the dam's enormous turbines. Construction of the dam took less than five years and was completed in 1936. The American Society of Civil Engineers named Hoover Dam one of "Seven Modern Civil Engineering Wonders" in 1955, along with such landmarks as the Empire State Building and the Panama Canal.
        The dam was built in vertical columns of blocks that varied in size from about 60 feet square at the upstream face of the dam to about 25 feet square at the downstream face. An estimated 215 blocks make up the dam. Adjacent columns were locked together, like a giant Lego set, by a system of keys.
        The dam was built in vertical columns of blocks that varied in size from about 60 feet square at the upstream face of the dam to about 25 feet square at the downstream face. An estimated 215 blocks make up the dam. Adjacent columns were locked together, like a giant Lego set, by a system of keys.
        A Union Pacific Railroad train, carrying sections of the dam's steel gates, pulls out of Los Angeles en route to the dam site. Each gate section weighed about 36 tons, and when an entire gate was assembled it weighed 2,880 tons.
        A Union Pacific Railroad train, carrying sections of the dam's steel gates, pulls out of Los Angeles en route to the dam site. Each gate section weighed about 36 tons, and when an entire gate was assembled it weighed 2,880 tons.
        Workers in 1932 construct a retaining wall to support the road leading over the top of the dam. Before the dam could be built, the government had to create a town, Boulder City, to house construction workers; build a seven-mile paved highway from Boulder City to the dam site; and construct 33 miles of railroad from the Union Pacific main line in Las Vegas.
        Workers in 1932 construct a retaining wall to support the road leading over the top of the dam. Before the dam could be built, the government had to create a town, Boulder City, to house construction workers; build a seven-mile paved highway from Boulder City to the dam site; and construct 33 miles of railroad from the Union Pacific main line in Las Vegas.
        When Hoover Dam was finished, it was the tallest dam in the world at 726 feet, although that record has since been eclipsed. The dam weighs more than 6.6 million tons and contains enough concrete to build a two-lane road from Seattle to Miami.
        When Hoover Dam was finished, it was the tallest dam in the world at 726 feet, although that record has since been eclipsed. The dam weighs more than 6.6 million tons and contains enough concrete to build a two-lane road from Seattle to Miami.
