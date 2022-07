What we know about the armed bystander who killed the shooter at an Indiana mall

(CNN) Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Elisjsha Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend when a gunman opened fire on a food court at a Greenwood, Indiana, mall Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding two others.

While the shooter, 20-year-old Douglas Sapirman, fired 24 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, Dicken did not hesitate to use the Glock handgun he was legally carrying. Sapirman was "neutralized" within two minutes, police said.

"Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly within the first two minutes of the shooting," Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference Monday.

The grandmother of Shay Goldman, Dicken's 19-year-old girlfriend, says her granddaughter's life was one of those spared through the young man's actions, CNN affiliate WTHR reported

"'Eli pushed me out of the way and told me to get down and stay down,'" Goldman told her grandmother by phone, according to WTHR.

Read More