Man charged in 3 sexual assaults in a week, including an attack on a woman who escaped through her Grubhub order

(CNN) A Bronx man was indicted on 23 charges on Monday after allegedly sexually assaulting three people in one week, including a woman who allegedly used the Grubhub food delivery service to escape, according to the Bronx District Attorney's office.

Kemoy Royal, 32, allegedly attacked three women over the course of six days during separate incidents in his Eastchester apartment in June, according to a news release from the Bronx District Attorney's office. Royal's charges include Predatory Sexual Assault, Rape, Sexual Abuse, Strangulation, and Criminal Sexual Act, prosecutors said.

CNN has reached out to an attorney listed for Royal for comment.

Last month, a 24-year-old woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage and raped by Royal, whom she had met through a dating app.

According to a criminal complaint, Royal allegedly took the woman's phone away, but the woman said she was able to retrieve it when she asked the man if she could order food, writing in the comments section of the order: "please call the police ... please don't make it obvious."

