Japanese figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu retires from competition

Tokyo (CNN) Japanese all-time great figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement from competition on Tuesday, marking the end of a stellar career that included breaking more than a dozen world records and winning two Olympic gold medals.

The 27-year-old, dressed in a suit and tie at a news conference in Tokyo, said that while he was stepping back from competition, he would continue his career as a professional athlete.

He added he would keep striving to achieve the fabled quadruple axel -- which has never been completed in competition -- following his unsuccessful attempt at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hanyu, a two-time world champion and winner of four Grand Prix Finals, is known to his worldwide fan base -- including a massive following in China -- as the "Ice Prince."

His supporters are known for throwing Winnie the Pooh toys onto the ice after his performances; the skater considers the A.A. Milne character a lucky charm.

