NASCAR to race on Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue in Chicago in 2023

(CNN) Downtown Chicago will host the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street-circuit race next July, NASCAR officials, drivers and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

"Really excited about announcing that for the first time with our national series that we'll be bringing it to a street course, and what better place to do it than downtown Chicago, such an iconic city," Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy, said in a news release.

As NASCAR's 75th anniversary approaches, Kennedy said there has never been a street course in the top-level series. "This is a monumental day, in the history of our sport," he said.

The 2.2-mile course will include Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue. It was first part of online racing in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series last year.

Lightfoot, who attended a panel with NASCAR officials Tuesday in downtown Chicago, said it is a unique opportunity to bring the auto-racing series to the city and that it could be "the most iconic race course ever."

