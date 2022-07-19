Putin arrives in Iran for first trip outside former Soviet Union since his invasion of Ukraine

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran on Tuesday for his first international trip beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since he launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, and was also scheduled to hold discussions with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

It is just his second trip outside Russia since he ruptured the country's ties with the West by launching his invasion of Ukraine. Putin visited Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, both former Soviet nations in central Asia, last month.

The visit comes amid Ukrainian claims that more than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine due to the Russian blockade of various Black Sea ports. Putin and Erdogan are set to discuss the issue of exporting grain from Ukrainian ports, the Kremlin said ahead of the trip, according to state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS.

"The work is very active. You know that on July 13, the first four-party meeting on grain was held in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. We are ready to continue work on this track, this work will be continued," aide to the Russian President, Yury Ushakov, said at a briefing as quoted by RIA.

