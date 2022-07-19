Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller sidelined after discovering testicular tumor

(CNN) Borussia Dortmund's new striker Sébastien Haller has been sidelined indefinitely after he discovered a testicular tumor, the club confirmed.

In a statement , Dortmund said the 28-year-old had felt unwell during a training camp in Switzerland on Monday and underwent a number of medical examinations.

He has now returned to Germany where he will undergo more tests at a specialist medical facility over the coming days.

"This news today came as a shock to Sébastien Haller and everyone else," said Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

"The entire BVB family hopes that Sébastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.

