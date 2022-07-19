Sam Kerr becomes first female player to be on global cover of a FIFA game

(CNN) Australia striker Sam Kerr will become the first female player to feature on the global front cover of the popular football game, FIFA.

The Chelsea forward will feature alongside Paris St-Germain star Kylian Mbappé on the cover of FIFA 23 for the global edition.

"Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership," EA Sports FIFA wrote in the announcement on Twitter with a picture of the cover art.

While Kerr is the first female player to be featured on the cover of the global edition of the game, she's not the first woman on a FIFA game cover as a whole.

Women players have appeared on regional editions of the popular game, with the USWNT's Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair featured alongside Lionel Messi in their respective countries. Australian Steph Catley on the cover of the country's version of FIFA 16.

