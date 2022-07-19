Today, you’ll find a deal on Crane & Canopy bedding and home goods, a discounted Roomba vacuum and savings at Everlane. All that and more below.

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, linen styles and more from Everlane. Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site, since the brand is offering up to 50% off orders, with discounts on over 250 styles sitewide.

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle Nordstrom

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The bestselling 7500 model and a plentitude of handy attachments is around $250 off its regular value at Nordstrom, so if you’ve had your eye on this kitchen game-changer, now’s the time to buy.

Roomba Target

Score some of our favorite Roomba models, including the iRobot Roomba i7+, for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Starting at $129.99, some of the most sophisticated robot vacuums are on sale in refurbished condition, offering easy setup, precise and powerful cleaning and the ability to avoid obstacles.

Lenovo Jason Cipriani/CNN

Don’t be fooled by the Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s compact display. The device functions as a full-fledged smart display outfitted with Google Assistant for traffic reports, weather forecasts or streaming your Nest camera feed to your nightstand. Today only, you can score the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for half off at eBay.

Upgrade your home now with luxurious bedding, sheets, loungewear and home décor from Crane & Canopy. The site is offering 20% off orders over $200 with code PARTY now through July 24. Every night will feel like a five-star hotel experience with these linens.

More deals to shop

• Keep your hair looking and feeling healthy with Olaplex — right now you can get the trio of shampoo, conditioner and hair perfector for just $99.

• These portable Therabody devices — the Mini Wave Duo and Mini— come with CBD-infused lotions and are majorly on sale right now.

• Set the mood in your home with some Boy Smells candles. This set of five offers a scent for any occasion.

• Snag a perfectly portable 2021 iPad Mini for $100 off right now at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve recorded.

• This Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum is $200 off right now, so don’t miss out on the cleanest floors you’ve ever had.

• Save a couple bucks right now on one of our favorite travel mugs from Zojirushi.

• Preparing to leave the nest — or be an empty nester? Target is offering 25% off college supplies just in time for the new school year.

• Outfit your home with a refurbished Ring Doorbell and save — right now these video-equipped devices are up to 70% off the original price.

• Keep your skincare and beauty routines consistent on-the-go with BOGO minis at Ulta — all your faves from Tarte to Benefit to Clinique are part of the promo.

• A perfect gift for any relative, an Aura Mason digital frame keeps memories alive — and right now it’s $20 off at Best Buy.

• You can snag some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro for just $169.99 right now.

Deals you may have missed

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now over $30 off at Amazon, just in time for all your summertime movement goals.

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.

Moccamaster Moccamaster

The Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, is beloved for its innovative and old-school industrial design as well as its delivery of reliably great coffee. Right now you can score the latest, practically identical KBGV Select model on sale, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Handmade in the Netherlands, this gorgeous, Juniper-hued brewer guarantees a perfect cup of coffee every time.

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, this summer sale has you covered with up to 40% off bestselling pet gear.

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering discounts on a bunch of its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.