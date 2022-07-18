Greener pastures: Can ancient eco-engineering help fix our degraded landscapes?

Photos: Bunds: The case for low tech land restoration mounts up

Bunds are simple structures that have been used for thousands of years to keep a liquid in or out. In Kuku, southern Kenya, they have been used as a water management strategy to revive and regreen degraded land. Non-profit Justdiggit worked in collaboration with the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust and the local Maasai community to restore arid, overgrazed land, digging over 150,000 bunds.