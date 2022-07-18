Live streaming weather data from the roof of the world

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) Every year, hundreds of bold adventurers spend days or weeks in some of the harshest, most unforgiving conditions on the planet, with a singular glory-seeking goal in mind: making it to the top of Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world.

That's the goal for most, at least.

"Our goal is not to summit; to climb to the top," said Baker Perry, a professor at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, who has been to Everest three times.

"We're there to do the research and get (weather stations) up and running. And yeah, if there's a way to get to the summit, then cool."

Everest, which soars more than 29,000 feet into the sky above the China-Nepal border, is home to some of the most brutal weather conditions known on Earth.

