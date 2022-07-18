Live streaming weather data from the roof of the world
Updated 12:46 PM ET, Mon July 18, 2022
(CNN)Every year, hundreds of bold adventurers spend days or weeks in some of the harshest, most unforgiving conditions on the planet, with a singular glory-seeking goal in mind: making it to the top of Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world.
That's the goal for most, at least.
"Our goal is not to summit; to climb to the top," said Baker Perry, a professor at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, who has been to Everest three times.
"We're there to do the research and get (weather stations) up and running. And yeah, if there's a way to get to the summit, then cool."
Everest, which soars more than 29,000 feet into the sky above the China-Nepal border, is home to some of the most brutal weather conditions known on Earth.
Winds howl at well over a hundred miles an hour, and temperatures can drop to minus 40.
In fact, the conditions are so severe, and the terrain so difficult to traverse, Mt. Everest has been home to some of the harshest unknown conditions on Earth, because there were no weather stations past a certain point, no one knew with certainty just how bad conditions could get toward the summit.
But in 2019 Perry helped change that when he was part of the team that made it all the way to the "The Balcony," which at 27,657 feet is less than 1,500 ft from the summit, to install the world's highest weather stations.
"The sky is such a dark, deep, almost black, because the atmosphere is below you," Perry said of The Balcony. "It's like you're on the edge of the atmosphere," he said. "The edge of the world."
The research team's triumph was short-lived.
Not long after weather data began pouring in from new heights, it suddenly stopped after recording a 149 mile-per-hour gust of wind.
"We don't know what happened," Perry told CNN. "Did it blow away? Was the propeller damaged? Did the wire come off? It was total speculation," he acknowledged.
Deflated but determined, Perry and his team went back to the drawing board to develop a sensor which had to be strong enough to withstand some of the strongest winds on the planet, yet light and compact enough to haul some five miles in the sky.
The team looked no further than Mt. Washington in New Hampshire, which recorded the strongest wind gust ever: 231 mph.
"It was pretty comparable, especially with wind speed," Perry noted of the conditions on the two mountains. "The extreme temperatures were about the same. Of course, Mt. Washington got a lot warmer, just because you can get these warm air intrusions coming in, but for a lot of the variables, it's similar. Which is pretty remarkable," Perry explained.
After the Mt. Washington team helped come up with a new and improved design, Perry returned to Everest in May.
The logistics of hauling a heavy weather station and the tools to install it up Mt. Everest made an already daunting undertaking even more so.
"The heaviest single load a Sherpa (people employed as mountain guides) could carry was about 35 pounds," Perry recounted.