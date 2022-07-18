Hot records are outpacing cool by more than 10-to-1 this year as Europe, US brace for dangerous heat

Photos: Wildfires in Europe Firefighters try to control a forest fire in Louchats, southwest France, on July 17. Hide Caption 1 of 19

A wildfire burns forest in the surroundings of the village of Memoria, in the municipality of Leiria, Portugal, on July 12.

An Air Tractor AT-802F "Fire Boss" airplane takes part in firefighting operations at Gesteira de Baixo on July 14, in Pombal, Portugal.

A firefighter in the vicinity of the Losacio fire on July 17, in Zamora, Castilla y Leon, Spain. A brigade member of a fire truck working to extinguish the blaze has died as a result of the rapid advance of the flames in the area.

A fire engine drives through El Pont de Vilomara, north of Barcelona, Spain, on July 18.

People look at plumes of smoke caused by a wildfire in Malaga, seen from Playa del Bajondillo beach in Torremolinos, Spain, on July 15.

Firefighters attempt to control a forest fire spread in the communes of Landiras and Guillos, southwest France, on July 13.

Burnt-out cars at Ansiao on July 14, in Pombal, Portugal, as wildfires have swept across the central part of the country.

National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, Portugal, on July 14.

A local resident tries to stop flames from reaching houses in the village of Figueiras, Portugal, on July 12.

A black cloud of smoke from a fire in La Teste-de-Buch forest rises from the Dune of Pilat, in the Arcachon basin, southwest France, on July 13.

A firefighter looks on during firefighting operations at Espite, Portugal, on July 13.