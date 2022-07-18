Dallas joins other Texas school districts in requiring clear or mesh backpacks after Uvalde massacre

(CNN) The Dallas school district announced Monday that it will require students to carry clear or mesh backpacks to class, joining other Texas districts in implementing new security measures following the Uvalde school massacre.

The new rules apply to 6th-12th grade students at Dallas Independent School District -- the second-largest public school district in Texas -- and will take effect when the upcoming 2022-2023 school year begins in August. Other types of bags will no longer be allowed, according to the school district

"We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns," the district said in its announcement. "This is merely one of several steps in the district's comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety."

The district has already purchased the clear bags, and is set to distribute them before the start of the school year, the statement said.

The decision was made based on feedback from students and parents, as well as recommendations from a safety task force at the district, the district said.