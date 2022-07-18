EMS couldn't respond to a shooting at a park in Indiana because they were responding to a shooting at a mall

(CNN) Some emergency responders in Beech Grove, Indiana, couldn't go to the scene of a shooting at a park Sunday because they were responding to a shooting at a mall, the city's mayor said.

"Our Beech Grove EMS ... believe it or not, was not available for this incident," Mayor Dennis Buckley said at a Monday news conference. "Because our ambulances were down helping people at the Greenwood mall."

An unidentified gunman killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed witness shot and killed the assailant in that shooting, police said.

A few hours later in Beech Grove, at around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report of shots fired at Don Challis Park. Beech Grove is about 11 miles from Greenwood.

"We do know that there were dozens of rounds fired in the park," Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle said.

