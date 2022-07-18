CNN —

Marcus Mumford has teamed up with a film legend for the music video to his powerful new single, “Cannibal.”

According to Mumford, lead singer of British rock band Mumford & Sons, the video was filmed on July 3 in a high school gym in New York.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” he wrote on Instagram. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

The video for Marcus Mumford's new single was shot a phone by Steven Spielberg. From Marcus Mumford/YouTube

Spielberg, Mumford added, shot the video “in one shot, on his phone. “

Spielberg’s wife, actress Kate Capshaw, assisted as “the almighty dolly grip.” She was also credited as a producer and art director.

In one photo shared by Mumford, Capshaw is seen dragging her husband in a rolling chair.

Mumford’s wife, actress Carey Mulligan, was credited as the “costumer.”

“Cannibal” is the first single from Mumford’s solo album, out September 16.

Earlier this month, Mumford said he wrote the song “in January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation.”

He called the forthcoming record “dear to my heart.”