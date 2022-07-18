Today, you’ll find a deal on a Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp electric kettle, discounted Ban.do planners and desk accessories and savings on the Belkin BoostCharge 2-in-1 wireless charger. All that and more below.

$99.99 $64.99 at Walmart

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Mike Andronico/CNN

If you’re looking for a sleek home office upgrade, consider this handy wireless charger that gets your iPhone and AirPods juiced up in no time. It doubles as a convenient and attractive upright stand, keeping your devices organized with ease. Right now you can get this Underscored-approved charger at Walmart for the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

$99.95 $66.49 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now over $30 off at Amazon, just in time for all your summertime movement goals.

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.

25% off planners and desk accessories

Ban.do Bando

Infuse some color and creativity into your routine with Ban.do’s office, journaling and organization supplies. Right now you can get 25% off planners and desk accessories with an exclusive code for Underscored readers — simply enter CNN-BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout for the savings, and get inspired by all the fun that Ban.do has to offer. And as if that weren’t enough, right now you can also get an extra 35% off sale items with code MOREPLZ.

$349 $259.99 at Nordstrom

Moccamaster Moccamaster

The Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, is beloved for its innovative and old-school industrial design as well as its delivery of reliably great coffee. Right now you can score the latest, practically identical KBGV Select model on sale, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Handmade in the Netherlands, this gorgeous, Juniper-hued brewer guarantees a perfect cup of coffee every time.

More deals to shop

• Whether doing a quick once-over on the hardwood or deep cleaning the carpet, this cord-free Dyson vacuum is the one for the job. Get all the features of this advanced cleaner for $150 off.

• The Beats noise-canceling earbuds are 20% off on Amazon. If you’re not sure about them, check out our review where we touch on sound quality, design and battery life.

• Looking to get organized in a sustainable way? This bundle of silicone reusable bags from Stasher hit its lowest price in 30 days.

• Today only, the 11-function Ninja Foodi toaster is $140 off. It’s compact, nonstick and functional, serving as an air fryer, griddle, convection broiler and more.

• Take up to 40% off the entire P.F. Candle Co. fragrance line. If you spend over $75, shipping is covered, plus you’ll get a free mystery gift. This deal only runs until midnight, so hurry to check it out.

• Whatever color, style or function you’re looking for, Greenpan is offering 30% off all cookware sets. These pans make it easy to cook healthy meals for any occasion. Use code SET30 and take advantage of this sale, ending today.

• A cozy, sleep-inducing weighted blanket is suitable for any time of year. Get an additional 20% off all existing markdowns at Gravity and explore discounts up to 60% off.

• Pet owners, rejoice! Even if you don’t have a pet, this bestselling Bissell Little Green machine suctions, sprays and scrubs to remove dirt and stains. Get more than $40 off at Walmart.

• Madewell is having a huge secret stock sale where you can get up to 70% off. Shoes, jeans, tees, accessories — everything you can imagine is on sale. Use code CLASSIFIED to get in on the secret.

• Who doesn’t want a safe and secure home? At Woot!, you can get a refurbished Blink Mini for only $10. It features Alexa connection, two-way audio, night vision and motion detection among other features.

Deals you may have missed

$349 $49.99 at 9to5Toys

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

Summer Sale

Wild One Wild One

Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, this summer sale has you covered with up to 40% off bestselling pet gear.

Summer sale

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering discounts on a bunch of its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.