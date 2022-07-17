Tennessee men accused of vandalizing more than 150 headstones

(CNN) Two men are in police custody after allegedly vandalizing more than 150 headstone markers across two Tennessee cemeteries overnight Friday, according to officials.

The markers were overturned and damaged in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial Gardens cemeteries of Lebanon, Tennessee.

"As someone who has family buried in both Cedar Grove Cemetery and Wilson County Memorial Gardens, I am angered by the vandalism that happened overnight," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in a Facebook post. "This was an act of vandalism against everyone who has family members there and our entire community."

Details of some of the headstone damage

"In regards to the absolute heinous acts of vandalism that occurred to our local cemetery, our hearts go out to the loved ones that were touched by this senseless crime," Police Chief Mike Justice said in the statement.

