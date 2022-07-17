Child who lost mother to cancer got one RSVP to her birthday party. Strangers then came together to help her celebrate

(CNN) After losing their mother to brain cancer in April, a Tennessee woman wanted to make her younger sister's birthday special.

But after only one person responded to their party invitations, strangers stepped in to show their support.

Chloe Sexton, 28, and Charlotte Sexton, 8, lost their mother, Jennifer, on April 12 after battling brain cancer for 11 years, Chloe told CNN on Saturday.

Chloe is now Charlotte's legal guardian.

"I sent the invites out early and I heard nothing back except from one person," Chloe said. "It upset me that I couldn't give her the birthday I wanted to."

