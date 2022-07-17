(CNN) When this Kentucky woman won the lottery, she wasn't the only one who benefited.

"I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen," she said, according to the release.

After picking up and depositing her check on July 8, Dunn's next stop was Meijer, a supermarket chain, where she bought $2,000 in gift cards.

And then she started handing them out to strangers in the store.

